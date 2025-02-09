Local Talent Shines in Successful Bangladesh Premier League: Fahim



Dhaka: Nazmul Abedin Fahim, the member secretary of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council, has declared the recent edition of the country’s premier T20 tournament a resounding success, attributing its distinction to improvements in ticketing systems and pitch conditions.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Fahim highlighted the disciplined ticketing system as a pivotal factor in this year’s success. “The online ticketing system ensured that most of the tickets went to the mass people, unlike previous times,” Fahim explained. The overwhelming public response resulted in packed stadiums for every game, marking a significant departure from past editions.





Fahim emphasized the revolutionary changes in both the ticketing process and the condition of the pitches. The governing council’s directive for sporting pitches led to high-scoring games, providing a balanced platform for both batters and bowlers. “There was advice that the pitch should be good for batters and bowlers as well,” Fahim noted, acknowledging the positive impact on players’ performances.





Local players, according to Fahim, played a crucial role in the tournament’s success. He praised their ability to deliver results, even under pressure, and highlighted their growing prowess in power-hitting. The performance of players like Naim Sheikh, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim was particularly noteworthy.





Fahim also pointed out the significant contribution of local players in achieving top positions in both batting and bowling charts. Naim Sheikh emerged as the top run-scorer with 511 runs, and Taskin Ahmed led the bowling with a record 25 wickets. This dominance by local talent in the BPL is unprecedented, with nine of the top ten batters being from Bangladesh.





The tournament also set new records in six-hitting, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim hitting 36 sixes, and a total of 715 sixes being recorded, the highest in BPL history. Despite the high run rates, bowlers like Taskin Ahmed and Aliss Al Islam maintained impressive economy rates, showcasing their skill on the sporting pitches.





Fahim concluded with optimism for the future, expressing hope to address any irregularities and maintain the high standards set in this edition. “Overall, the BPL is good and exactly delivered what we wanted,” he stated, reinforcing the tournament’s role in preparing players for international T20 challenges.

