Low-lying areas of Sherpur flooded, three people drown

The low-lying areas in the district have been flooded due to incessant rain and onrush of waters from the upstream.

Flash floods in Jhenaigati and Nalitabari Upazila here have left at least 50,000 people under 100 villages marooned by flood water.

Three elderly people drowned in the flood water.

The deceased were identified as Khalilur Rahman, 65, hailed from Kholishakuri village in Nalitabari Upazila and Idris Ali, 65, an inhabitant of Andherpara village.

Besides, one unidentified man drowned in Jhenaigati upazila, said Deputy Commissioner of the district Tarafder Mahmudul Haque.

UNOs of the district have been asked to estimate the total loss caused by flooding, he added.

Deputy Director of District Agriculture Department Dr Sukalpa Das said a total of 7,700 hectares of Aman paddy and 600 hectares of vegetables have been submerged in the district by flood water.

