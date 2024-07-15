LSP Chairman Thakur to pick party’s minister for upcoming govt.



Kathmandu: The Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has decided to join the upcoming government to be formed under the premiership of CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

A parliamentary party meeting of the LSP held today made this decision and entrusted party Chairman Mahanta Thakur to select the leader to join the government, party’s whip Ram Prakash Chaudhary told the RSS.

Likewise, the parliamentary party meeting has urged the government and the political parties to ensure an effective relief operation for the victims of flood, landslide and inundation.

Chaudhary said the meeting has drawn attention of the government to ensure a prompt search operation for the two missing passengers carrying buses in Trishuli river due to the landslides on Friday morning.

