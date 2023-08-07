business, Trading

Since the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease, a total of 5,748 cattle died of the disease in Lumbini Province.

However, the veterinary officials have shared the infection rate has decreased in the recent days thanks to massive public awareness campaigns and vaccination drive.

The Livestock and Fishery Development Directorate of Lumbini Province shared that so far 180,978 cattle have been infected from the lumpy skin disease in the districts of the province with the highest number of infection in Banke district.

Banke recorded 40,801 cases of the lumpy skin disease while Nawalparasi has the lowest number of cases with 497, Acting Director of the Directorate, Parwez Alam said.

Likewise, 34,715 animals are infected in Pyuthan, 30,932 in Rolpa, 28,784 in Dang and 12,304 in Rukum district, according to the Directorate.

Similarly, Kapilbastu district reported 8,103 cases of lumpy skin infection.

Furthermore, 7,091 cattle are infected in Arghakhachi district, 6,887 infections in Rupandehi, 6,579 in Palpa, 3,458 in Gulmi and 827 cases of lumpy skin infection are reported in Bardiya district, Alam said.

The Directorate shared that Rolpa reported the highest number of deaths from lumpy skin while the lowest in Nawalparasi district. A total of 2,054 cattle died in Rolpa and the number of deaths is 23 in Nawalparasi.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal