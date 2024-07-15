Madhes Province: Economic Bill, 2081 unanimously endorsed



The Economic Bill, 2081 tabled by Chief Minister and Finance Minister Satish Kumar Singh in the province assembly has been unanimously endorsed today.

Chief Minister Singh said he could not even review the tax issue due to scanty time for budget preparation.

He also emphasized the need to formulate a revenue expansion policy in consultation with experts.

Responding to the queries raised during the discussion in the meeting today, CM Singh said the present government has kept intact the tax scope set by the previous government.

Taking part in the deliberations on the finance bill, JSP Nepal’s Province Assembly member Ram Ashish Yadav drew the government’s attention that it was not appropriate to impose any kind of tax in a way to add burden to the people.

Source: National News Agency RSS