Mahashivaratri Festival Fosters Harmony: Speaker Ghimire



Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has expressed belief that the Mahashivaratri festival would foster harmony, tolerance, and unity among all Nepalis, thereby instilling positive energy, knowledge, and peace. Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Mahashivaratri festival today, Speaker Ghimire said the festival reinforces benevolence, love, compassion, and faith so that human values would be bolstered. The Mahashivaratri is the major religious festival of Hindu people. God Shiva is worshipped and fasting observed on this occasion, he reminded.

According to National News Agency Nepal, this festival bears the religious, cultural, and spiritual values. As per legend, it is the wedding night of the God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. God Shiva is remembered as the power that creates, protects, and destroys as well.

“Nepal is a religiously and culturally rich country. The temples, festivals, and heritages are unique features of Nepali civilization. The Mahashivarati best reflects the cultural values an

d tradition of Nepalis,” Speaker Ghimire explained in the message of best wishes. The Pashupatinath Temple located in Kathmandu is the destination of hundreds of thousands of Hindu people during this festival, he added.