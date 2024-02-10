Make good governance foundation of prosperity: Minister Sharma

Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information, Rekha Sharma, has said good governance should be made a foundation of prosperity. Inaugurating the second general assembly of FNCCI Bagmati Province here today, Minister Sharma viewed good governance in all sides, including government and private sectors, could prop up efforts to economic prosperity. She, however, said, "It is true we are facing resource confines, but more worrying is nonuse of available resources." Minister Sharma also admitted that there are irregularities and leakages in government sector, while private sectors are also dodging tax and misusing public property. According to her, government is mandated to bring meaningful change in people's life with prosperity by fortifying the changed political system. "Changing people's life is elevating their economic condition in particular. So, it is imperative to develop national economy," Minister Sharma underlined. Moreover, she argued that development in agriculture, tourism, hydropower a nd IT could pave way for country's economic prosperity. So, we had no option but to increase production in these sectors and ensure dividend to people. "Dalal punjibad (crony capitalism) has the notion to extract State/public property, exploit people and incur individual profit. But, against this, collective investment and benefit sharing for national capital formation can pave foundation for socialist economy. We have to be clear on it," Sharma explained. Moreover, time has come for augmenting investment for national capital formation and self-reliant economy. For it, government is committed, the Minister underlined. Source: National News Agency RSS