Malek for reaching benefits of RTI to people’s doorstep to attain SDGs

DHAKA, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Dr Abdul Malek today reiterated his call for reaching the benefits of Right to Information (RTI) act to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs). "Despite tremendous development works of the government, many women in Bangladesh are still facing barriers in accessing information," he made the comment while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural function of a project titled "Advancing Women's Rights of Access to Information in Bangladesh". Information Commission Bangladesh (ICB) and the Carter Center jointly organized the programme with the financial support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an official release said here today. He said free flow of information will keep a significant contribution to building a prosperous Bangladesh through ensuring transparency, accountability and practice of integrity. "We are working to ensure availability of information for all levels of people to achieve the goal," he adde d. The project will be implemented in 10 districts by 2028 to utilize the potential of marginalized women using the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2009. Information Commissioners Shahidul Alam Jhinuk , Masuda Bhatti and USAID mission director Reed J. Aeschliman were present as special guests. Hillary Forden, Interim Director of The Carter Center's joined the function virtually while ICB Secretary Zubaida Nasreen, Carter Center Chief of Party Sumana Sultana Mahmud and 64 officials from various institutions were present at the function. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha