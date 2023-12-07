Contact Us

Man arrested on the charge of character assassination through social media

Nepal Police have arrested a person on the charge of character assassination of a woman through the use of social media. The Cyber Bureau of Nepal police arrested 42-year-old Chaturman Mahato, who is originally from Chitwan Ratnanagar Municipality ward no.10 and currently lives in Kathmandu. Mahato befriended the woman, and used her edited photo, audio and video to defame her in social media. Spokesperson of the Bureau, Superintendent of Police Pashupati Kumar Rai said that Mahato was arrested under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063 BS and is now under investigation. Source: National News Agency Nepal

