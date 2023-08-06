General

A court here today sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for possessing 30 grams of heroin in the metropolis.

The court also fined the convict Taka 10,000, or to suffer another six-month jail term in default.

Judge Krishna Kant Roy of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 of Rangpur announced the verdict in his courtroom in presence of the convict Harish Chandra Roy.

Harish Chandra Roy is the son of Girish Chandra Roy of Alamnagar Khamarpara area of Rangpur city.

Prosecution says, a team of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided the convict’s house and arrested him with 30 grams of heroin on December 9, 2019.

Sub-Inspector of the DNC Afzal Hossain filed a case against the arrested person with Kotwali Thana of Rangpur Metropolitan Police in this connection.

After the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the accused in the court.

After the testimony and cross-examination of six witnesses in that case, Judge Krishna Kant Roy found the accused Harish Chandra Roy guilty and announced the verdict against him.

Additional Public Prosecutor of Rangpur Advocate Naynur Rahman Tofi stood for the state while senior lawyer Advocate Shamim Al-Mamun defended the accused side.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha