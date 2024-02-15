Manebhanjyang retains Pabitrahang Gold Cup

Defending champion Manebhanjyang Football Club, Darjeeling, India has retained the Pabitrahang Women's Football Gold Cup. In the final match of 14th edition of Pabitrahang Women's Football Gold Cup tournament held at the Atmananda Stadium in Mangsebung Rural Municipality on Wednesday, Manebhanjyang won the title by defeating Kankai Municipality, Jhapa by 3-1 goals. Prior to this, Manebhanjyang had won the 13th edition by defeating Miklajung, Morang. Manebhanjyang's Simran Gurung scored the first goal in the 22nd minute of the game while Sushmita Lepcha doubled the lead with a goal through a header in the second minute of the second half. However, Kumari Tamang of Kankai scored a goal in the seventh minute of the second half to bring the match to 2-1. However, Simran Gurung doubled her score in the injury time to give her team a 3-1 victory. Gurung was also declared the best player of the final match. She received Rs 5,000 in cash. Along with the title, the winner Manebhanjyang received a trophy with Rs. 3 00,168 in cash. Kankai won Rs 200,168 in cash along with the runner-up trophy. A total of eight teams from Nepal, India and Bhutan participated in the competition held from February 7. The tournament was organised by Atma-Pabitra Hakchat Yakthum on the occasion of the 68th birth anniversary of Kirat Dharmaguruama Sanwa Pabitrahangma. Source: National News Agency Nepal