Health & Safety

Manipal, a hospital of India, will train

physicians and healthcare service providers of Bangladesh free of cost so

that they can equip people with essential knowledge and skills for

maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Vikas Tayer, Associate Vice President and Head of International Healthcare

Services of Manipal Hospitals said all the courses will be conducted free of

cost.

Addressing a press briefing at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters

Unity (DRU) today, he said that over the past few years, Manipal Hospitals

have recognized the imperative to enhance medical approaches for the

betterment of patients and to emphasize preventive practices.

General Secretary of DRU Maynul Hasan Sohel said Manipal Hospitals

authorities announced to provide health cards to DRU members to help them

avail better treatment facility.

He urged the Manipal Hospitals authorities to pay special attention to

Bangladeshi patients, who face visa problems.

The hospitals authorities also want to provide medical training to

Bangladeshi media workers, women's organizations and various industry workers

to encourage healthy lifestyles.

Dr Arun Chakraborty, chief manager of the hospital said in line with Manipal

Hospitals' commitment to encourage healthy lifestyles from an early age, the

institution has taken the initiative to launch a diverse range of educational

programmes.

"These programmes aim to equip various segments of the community with

essential knowledge and skills to ensure a healthier and safer environment

for all," he added.

The upcoming programmes include - an Advanced Nursing Training Programme,

Workshops, and Continuous Medical Education sessions for Nursing and Medical

Associations, Women's Associations, Media Outlets, and Industry Bodies.

The hospital authorities also offer Awareness Talks and Workshops.

Manipal Hospitals has associated with esteemed organizations to enrich the

training programmes. Bangladesh Nurses Association, Jatiya Press Club, The

Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Dhaka Chamber of

Commerce & Industry (DCCI), and Bangladesh English Language Teachers

Association.

Ram Gopal Bardhan, Regional Head SAARC, International Healthcare and services

Manipal Hospitals and president of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum Rashed

Rabbi were also present at the briefing.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha