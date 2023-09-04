Manipal, a hospital of India, will train
physicians and healthcare service providers of Bangladesh free of cost so
that they can equip people with essential knowledge and skills for
maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Vikas Tayer, Associate Vice President and Head of International Healthcare
Services of Manipal Hospitals said all the courses will be conducted free of
cost.
Addressing a press briefing at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters
Unity (DRU) today, he said that over the past few years, Manipal Hospitals
have recognized the imperative to enhance medical approaches for the
betterment of patients and to emphasize preventive practices.
General Secretary of DRU Maynul Hasan Sohel said Manipal Hospitals
authorities announced to provide health cards to DRU members to help them
avail better treatment facility.
He urged the Manipal Hospitals authorities to pay special attention to
Bangladeshi patients, who face visa problems.
The hospitals authorities also want to provide medical training to
Bangladeshi media workers, women's organizations and various industry workers
to encourage healthy lifestyles.
Dr Arun Chakraborty, chief manager of the hospital said in line with Manipal
Hospitals' commitment to encourage healthy lifestyles from an early age, the
institution has taken the initiative to launch a diverse range of educational
programmes.
"These programmes aim to equip various segments of the community with
essential knowledge and skills to ensure a healthier and safer environment
for all," he added.
The upcoming programmes include - an Advanced Nursing Training Programme,
Workshops, and Continuous Medical Education sessions for Nursing and Medical
Associations, Women's Associations, Media Outlets, and Industry Bodies.
The hospital authorities also offer Awareness Talks and Workshops.
Manipal Hospitals has associated with esteemed organizations to enrich the
training programmes. Bangladesh Nurses Association, Jatiya Press Club, The
Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Dhaka Chamber of
Commerce & Industry (DCCI), and Bangladesh English Language Teachers
Association.
Ram Gopal Bardhan, Regional Head SAARC, International Healthcare and services
Manipal Hospitals and president of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum Rashed
Rabbi were also present at the briefing.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha