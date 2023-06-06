General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has withdrawn its support to the CPN (UML)-led government in Koshi Province.

Party's parliamentary leader for the Province, Indra Bahadur Angbo, said they withdrew support to Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki following a change in the political equation in the federal politics.

A meeting of the party today decided to call back its two ministers in the government. Following the decision, Jeevan Acharya (minister for tourism, forest and environment) and Durga Prasad Chapagain (minister for infrastructure development) resigned from the posts.

As Angbo said, the province government took no notice of demand for renaming the province on the basis of ethnic identity, though the naming took place on the political consent, which added a ground for the party to withdraw the support. He accused the Chief Minister of disregarding the voices for renaming the province.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal