Martyr Hafez’s family gets shop from Tarique

Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman has handed over a shop to the family of Hafez Md Sadek, who embraced martyrdom during the anti-discrimination movement.

On behalf of Tarique Rahman, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan gave the shop to the family members of Hafez in a simple ceremony at their residence at South Maizpara union under Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh district this afternoon.

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince, ‘Amra BNP Poribar’ advisors Engineer Ashraf Uddin Bakul and Alamgir Kabir and Convener of this organization Atiqur Rahman Rumon and Member Secretary Agriculturist Mithun and local BNP leaders were present on the occasion.

Hafez was shot dead by the law enforcing forces during the July-August mass uprising

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha