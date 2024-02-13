‘Media’s role important on heritage conservation’

_: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Kumar Rai, viewed media persons have significant role on conservation of local heritages. Addressing a workshop on 'Role of Media Persons on Conservation of Local Heritage' here Monday, Minister Rai urged journalists to write on heritages warranting attention for conservation and visibility. The workshop was organized by the mass communication committee of Nepal national commission for UNESCO. Journalists can bring to fore the importance of heritage and diversity of the country through insightful reporting, he added. The Minister appreciated that media persons having knowledge on technology are also produced lately. However, honesty and accountability are also essential in this profession, he underlined. Member of the House of Representatives, Sushila Shrestha, also urged media persons to bring to fore the issues relating to local culture and cultural preservation. It was the first programme UNESCO organized out of the Kathmandu Valley for heritage c onservation, she informed. Coordinator of mass communication committee, Namrata Sharma, opined that artificial intelligence has posed new challenges before media. Similarly, Chairman of Chomolung UNESCO Centre, Hari Bansa Kirat, stressed all sides' efforts on heritage conservation. Noted journalist Harsha Subba criticized that present journalism has lost ground. Adherence to code of conduct is fading in this profession, he argued. Source: National News Agency Nepal