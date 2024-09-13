Medical camp held for flood-hit people in Feni

A medical camp was held for providing free treatment to flood-affected people in Feni district.

The medical camp comprising renowned physicians provided medical support and free medicine to over 2,000 patients, Arif Chowdhury, a social worker and executive member of Notre Dame Club, told BSS today.

He said the medical camp starting from 10 am, continued till 5pm at Mathihara Primary School and its surrounding areas.

Chowdhury said Prof Dr Saiful Islam of Mymensingh Medical College, Dr Majed Sultan, Registrar-Neurosurgery at Chittagong Medical College, Dr Biplob Barua-Register, Nephrology of Chittagong Medical College, Dr Shahidullah Didar, Medicine Specialist at Noakhali Medical College, Dr Taslima Nigar, Gynecological Oncology, National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital, Dhaka, Dr Noureen, Gynecologist of Munshiganj Government Hospital, Dr Masud Rana from Feni Sadar Hospital and other doctors participated in the health camp.

