Meeting of top leaders of three political parties begins at Baluwatar



Kathmandu: A meeting of top leaders of three political parties including Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli is under way at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Pachanda’, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Deputy General-Secretary of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Attorney General Ramesh Badal are present in the meeting.

Discussions would be held on various issues including taking the peace process to a logical conclusion by forming the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons, it is said.

The President had on August 29 authenticated the bill designed to amend the laws related to these commissions.

Source: National News Agency RSS