Melamchi River Water Boosts Bagmati River for Shivaratri Festival



Kathmandu: Water from the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk has been released into the Bagmati River in view of the Shivaratri festival.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Melamchi Water Supply Development Board executive director Ratna Lamichhane stated that the water release aims to provide convenience for devotees wishing to take a ritual bath and to enhance the beauty of the river during the festival. Approximately 1,000 liters of water per second is being released for this purpose.





At regular times, 600 liters of water per second is released into the river. On a daily basis, 230 million liters of water is brought from Melamchi, with 200 million liters supplied to consumers, and the remaining 30 million liters left in the river. This initiative has helped make the river relatively clean. The additional release of water will continue till 8:00 am of Thursday.

