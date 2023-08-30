sports

Bangladesh national men's hockey team suffered their second defeat losing to strong Pakistan by 6-15 goals in the Men's Asian Hockey five-a-side World Cup Qualifier held today (Wednesday) in Salalah, Oman.

The winners' led the first half by 7-4 goals.

Earlier, on Tuesday last, Bangladesh made a frustrating start in their group phase losing to India by a massive margin of 1-15 goals defeat.

With this Bangladesh hockey team conceded thirty goals and scored seven goals from their two matches.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha