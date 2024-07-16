Met office forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in three divisions and at one or two places in other five divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places in northern, central and north-eastern divisions.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions”, said a met office forecast.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, said the met release valid for next 24 hours beginning from 9 am today.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sat

urday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was 24.8 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 51 millimeters (mm) at Mongla.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 06:49 PM today and rises at 05:20 AM tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha