Met office forecasts rainfall over the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall with temporary gusty wind at places over all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said the BMD bulletin issued this morning.

“The Land Deep Depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually…Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay,” it added.

The day and night temperature however, may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius in Sylhet of Sylhet division while today’s min

imum temperature 23.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jashore of Khulna division.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 223 mm in Patuakhali.

The sun sets at 6:02pm today and rises at 5:45am tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha