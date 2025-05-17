Minister Dr Rana Engages in Regional Cooperation Talks at Sagarmatha Sambaad



Kathmandu: The Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), Indra Mani Pandey, called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba on the sidelines of the ongoing Sagarmatha Sambaad in Kathmandu on Saturday. The two leaders discussed Nepal’s engagement with BIMSTEC, particularly in the context of regional cooperation on climate change.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the meeting, Dr Rana reaffirmed Nepal’s commitment to BIMSTEC’s founding vision and objectives, which resonate with the Sambaad’s ideals in fostering collective resilience, mutual understanding, and collaboration.





Similarly, Dr Rana met with Dinara Kemelova, the Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, discussing bilateral relations between Nepal and Kyrgyzstan, as well as potential cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and hydropower. They also exchanged views on challenges posed by climate change, stressing the need for collaborative efforts. Dr Rana expressed her appreciation for Kemelova’s participation in the Sambaad.

