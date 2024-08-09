Minister Gurung stresses Nepal Telecom’s reform



Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has viewed competent leadership and efficient management boost quality of Nepal Telecom services.

During an inspection visit of the provincial and district offices of Telecom in Pokhara on Friday, he said that the service of Telecom should be transformed promptly.

“If Nepal Telecom cannot elevate from the existing situation, it may face crisis in the next few years”, Minister Gurung warned, “Three to four years ago, its income was Rs 60 billion, but now it is time to review how it has decreased to Rs 30 billion.”

He mentioned that the ministry had planned to make policy and managerial reforms in telecom and other institutions within one year.

Minister Gurung mentioned that the use of voice and data of Nepal Telecom is decreasing due to the expansion of internet services, so Telecom should prepare same kind of technology and manpower to cope with challenges.

Minister Gurung said that as per concept of Digital Nepal, the governm

ent has emphasized e-governance.

Source: National News Agency RSS