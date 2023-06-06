Trading

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, has stressed on the need of promoting tourism industry with a special focus on Nepali culture and arts, local products and the indigenous cuisine.

The Minister said this in his address to a programme organised to announce a new trekking route at Khijidemba of Okhaldhunga today.

According to the Culture Minister, Nepal's culture, heritages and architecture are topics worthy of research and are the source of knowledge.

He took time to say he was passionate to 'leave a mark' in the development of the country's tourism sector.

Also speaking on the occasion, House of Representatives (HoR) member Ramhari Khatiwada said a minimum consensus was needed among all political parties in the agenda of national concern and development.

(Former) Constituent Assembly member Yagya Sunuwar and Tourism entrepreneur Angchhiring Sherpa said Khijidemba area had potentialities for sports tourism including golf and eco-tourism could be developed here without hampering its natural life.

Khijidemba rural municipality chair Gombu Sherpa expected the economic support from the federal and Koshi province government to upgrade the local Chandeshwori Airport and systematize the newly identified trekking route.

Khijidemba locates in some 60 kilometers west-north to the Okhaldhunga's district headquarters remains as home to Sunuar, Tamang and Sherpa communities, exhibiting the co-existence of Hindus, Kirats and Buddhists. It lies at an altitude of around 3,350 meters above the sea-level. The area identified as one of the 100 new touristic destinations in the nation is expected to be a hub for sports tourism mainly the golf.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal