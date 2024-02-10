Minister Kirati stresses on operating new international airports on ppp model

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, has said a committee has been formed to study for the operation of new international airports on public private partnership model. At a programme organised at Baleka municipality on Saturday, Minister Kirati pointed out the need of bringing new international airports into operation to fulfill the target of bringing in 3.5 million foreign tourists in 10 years, adding the study committee was formed for the same. Sharing that the target of bringing in one million foreign tourists in 2023 was fulfilled, he underscored the need of some changes in tourism act for the development of tourism sector of the country. The Tourism Minister mentioned that a draft of tourism policy has already been sent to Finance Ministry. Source: National News Agency RSS