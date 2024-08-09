Minister Poudel opens health insurance programme



Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Poudel has opened health insurance programme at Kohalpur municipal hospital in Banke.

With the opening today, the health insurance service will commence at the municipal hospital from August 17 onward.

Addressing a programme organized by Kohalpur Municipality to inaugurate the health insurance, Minister Poudel urged other municipalities to follow the health insurance programme. “The insurance programme launched by Kohalpur municipality to enhance its residents’ access to health services is worth replicating in other municipalities,” he said, lauding Kohalpur’s commendable work in the health sector.

Minister Poudel pledged to engage all-out efforts to make the health insurance programme effective and systematic.

Also on the same occasion, Kohalpur municipality mayor Purna Prasad Acharya shared the insurance programme has been implemented to provide health services to the citizens in a smooth and easy manner.

On the occasion, mayor Acharya also handed over an

attention letter to Minister Poudel with various six-point demands for health sector reforms.

Source: National News Agency RSS