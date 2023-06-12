Key Issues

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ramesh Rijal, has inspected Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata, India.

Minister Rijal, who is in India to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMESTEC) business conclave scheduled in Kolkata of India, today inspected the Consulate General of Nepal.

On the occasion, Consul General Eshor Taj Poudel and other staffs of Consulate General of Nepal briefed Minister Rijal about the activities of Consulate General.

Minister Rijal directed them to make service delivery of the Consulate General effective.

The three-day BIMESTEC business conclave is taking place in Kolkata of India from June 13. Minister Rijal is scheduled to address the conclave on the issue of importing investment and promoting business in Nepal.

Minister Rijal had left here for India to attend the conclave on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal