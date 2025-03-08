Minister Sudi Vows Implementation of Laws on Women Rights



Kathmandu: Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Nawal Kishor Shah Sudi, has vowed implementation of laws on rights of women enshrined in the constitution. Addressing a programme organized by the 115th International Women’s Day main celebration committee here today, Minister Sudi reminded the constitutional provision on women’s rights and made commitment to the enforcement of laws so that women’s rights would be addressed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, various struggles waged for rights, national and international laws, and commitments and programmes on women empowerment have resulted into the maintenance of gender equality, endeavour to end violence against women, and increase in women’s participation in politics and civil service, the Minister asserted. On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar underlined the need of enforcing the constitutional provisions relating to women’s rights and empowerment. Women’s participation in policy making will help mainstream women agenda, she argued.





Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly, Bimala Ghimire, said enforcement rather than law making was essential in terms of women’s rights. Moreover, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Tap Bahadur Magar, informed that NHRC was working actively for protecting women’s rights. Chairperson of the National Women Commission, Kamala Parajuli, urged the political parties to provide leading role to women from the very local level.





Women become victim of discrimination unless their rights were ensured in practice, according to Kiran Kumar Saha, Chairman of the Women and Social Committee under the House of Representatives. As per information shared at the programme, women’s presence in federal parliament is 34 percent, in provincial assembly 36.5 percent and in local level 41.1 percent. The civil service has 28 percent women in Nepal.

