Minister Yadav vows prompt drinking water infrastructures in flood-hit Kavre



Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, has vowed fast track reconstruction of drinking water infrastructures damaged by the floods in Kavre district.

The nonstop rainfall occurred on September 27-28 had damaged the infrastructures, thereby disrupting water supply in various settlements here. The flooded Roshi river was the one among the rivers and streams causing dreadful impact.

Minister Yadav visited Panauti municipality-2 and 12 to inspect the damages in the drinking water sources.

During the inspection, he told the locals that he would take initiative to immediately reconstruct the damaged structures so that water supply would resume soon at Panauti and the vicinity.

He further informed that the ministry and its subordinates would collect details on the damages and initiate the process to make necessary arrangements.

The minister was accompanied by province assembly members, district leaders and cadres, public officials and the local level representatives.

Source: National News Agency RSS