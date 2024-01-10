Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in nine cases

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases filed with capital's Ramna and Paltan Model Police Stations. Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohagh Uddin allowed Fakhrul bail on Taka 10,000 bond this afternoon. However, as Fakhrul has been shown arrested in two more sabotage cases filed with Ramna and Paltan Model Police Stations, he will not be freed from jail yet. The court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on December 31, 2023, had set January 9 for holding hearing on bail pleas in nine cases. A total of 11 cases were filed against Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following untoward incidents marking BNP's grand rally on October 28. Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Paltan Model Police Station and three were filed with Ramna Model Police Station. Fakhrul was shown arrested on October 29 in the case filed over attack on Chief Justice's official residence, and was subsequently sent to jail.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha