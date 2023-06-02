General

The identity of three persons who went missing in a jeep plunge into the Sunkoshi river today has been established, according to the police.

A Scorpio jeep (BAB 7467) heading to Khotang from Kathmandu with four persons onboard skidded off the road and fell into the river at Naukun Navaghat of Golanjor Rural Municipality-7 in Sindhuli district today at around 11:00 am. The ill-fated jeep plunged around 150 meters into the river.

Of the four people onboard, the driver identified as Krishna Chaudhary of Rapti Rural Municipality-6 in Dang district survived by swimming to the shore, and other three have gone missing, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Chiranjibi Dahal.

The missing persons have been identified as Joint Secretary Krishna Bahadur KC, Director of the Administration Section of the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) in Sanothimi, Bhaktapur, hailing from Bhanu Municipality-9 in Tanahun district; the Planning Division Director Yam Prasad Ghurtel of Pragati Municipality-7 in East Nawalparasi, and an electrical trainee Bhanu Paudel of Ilam district.

The driver Chaudhary, who has sustained injuries in the mouth and hands, is receiving treatment at Shuvajivan Hospital, Khurkot, said the police. Search efforts for the missing are underway, said Dahal.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal