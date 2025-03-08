Monarchy Cannot Replace Republic System, Asserts Minister Lekhak



Kathmandu: Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak has firmly dismissed the notion of monarchy serving as an alternative to the republic system. Minister Lekhak made this statement during a press meet organized by the Nepal Press Union while on his way to Achham district to inaugurate the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project Implementation Unit Office.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Lekhak emphasized that just as monarchy cannot be replaced by a republic, democracy cannot be substituted with autocracy. He also challenged the former monarch to engage in politics and contest elections openly if he desired to rule the people.





Regarding the context of constitutional amendments, Minister Lekhak mentioned that groundwork for amendments was underway. He explained that preparations were being carried out in accordance with the agreement made between the Nepali Congress and CPN UML before the formation of the current government to form a task force for amending the constitution. He assured that any revisions to the constitution would be made with the consensus of all parties involved.

