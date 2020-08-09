General

A motorcycle rider has died in a road accident that took place last night. Suman Katwal Shrestha,29, of Kamal Binayak died after the motorcycle (Ba. 66 Pa. 2810) was hit by a jeep (Ba. 19 Cha. 3384) heading towards Jagati from Chayamasingh of Bhaktapur municipality.

Seriously injured in the accident, Shrestha died while undergoing treatment at the Bhaktapur hospital, according to DSP at the Metropolitan Police Range Chakra Raj Joshi. The jeep driver absconded following the incident and a search is underway to find him.

The jeep driver has been identified as Narayan Bahadur Shrestha, 21, of Khaniyapani rural municipality-7, Ramechap and currently staying at Sankhamul, Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal