Motorcyclist killed when motorcycle hits buffalo

A man was killed and another person injured when the deceased was riding hit a buffalo near Shahid Gate at Kamal Rural Municipality-3 in Jhapa district on Wednesday. Another man was injured in the accident Over speed is to blame for the accident. The deceased has been identified as Madan Bahadur Layamagar, 31, the motorcycle rider, of Sundarharaicha Municipality-4 in Morang district. The injured-Abhishekh Chaudhary, 30, of Itahari-4 in Sunsari was receiving treatment in B and C hospital in Birtamod, Jhapa, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Khagendra Rijal. The accident took place when the motorcycle (Ko 21 Pa 77) hit a buffalo straying from nearby forest. Source: National News Agency RSS

