Mundum Int’l Art Expo kicks off

Kathmandu: Mundum International Art Exhibition' organised by Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi municipality of Khotang district has kicked off in Kathmandu today. President Ramchendra Paudel inaugurated the expo organised at Nepal Art Council, Babarmahal. On the occasion, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, expressed the belief that such types of international expo would help promote sustainable tourism development. "Nepal is rich in nature and culture. Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi municipality has become successful to introducing natural and cultural heritages of Khotang district in a new way through paintings. Such act will contribute in sustainable tourism development based on nature and culture", he mentioned. Around 200 paintings of painters of 50 countries have been put on display in the exhibition. Mayor Tirtha Raj Bhattarai said the expo was organised with an objective of promoting tourism by developing geographical, religious, cultural and tourism sectors of the municipality. They are confident that the expo would help for social upliftment, he added. The expo will run till February 29. A total of 43 painters including 19 foreigners had drawn 109 live paintings for the promotion of local cultural, religious and tourism areas by visiting different places of the district from October 4-8, 2023. The orgnaiser has expected around 1,000 visitors in the expo daily. Source: National News Agency Nepal