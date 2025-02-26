Contact Us
Mustang Schools Reopen After Extended Winter Break


Mustang: The community schools in the district have opened after two months of winter holidays. Schools in Baragung, Gharpajhong, and Thasang rural municipalities of the district have reopened following a prolonged winter vacation.



According to National News Agency Nepal, community schools in lower Mustang provide extended winter holidays due to the impact of snowfall and extreme cold on teaching and learning activities from mid-December to mid-February. Rameshwor Lamichhane, Chief of the Education Development and Coordination Unit, Mustang, mentioned that community, monastery, nunnery, and institutional schools in Lomanthang and Loghekar Damodarkunda rural municipalities of Upper Mustang relocate to warmer areas during the winter months.



The district hosts 35 community schools and 12 seminaries, including Monastery, Amchi, and Institutional schools. Out of the 47 schools in Mustang, 24 schools located in the Gharpajhang, Thasang, and Baragung Muktikshetra rural municipalities observe winter holidays annually.

