NA approves Draft Committee’s report

Kathmandu: The meeting of National Assembly (NA) here today unanimously approved the report of the Draft Committee on the Amendment of National Assembly Regulations-2075 BS. Committee's President Suresh Kumar Ale Magar presented the proposal seeking consideration on the Amendment Report on National Assembly Regulations-2075 BS in the beginning of the meeting. In the theoretical discussion held on the proposal, President Ale Magar responded to all the queries raised by the lawmakers. NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina apprised the Committee members that those seeking an amendment on the report could register their amendment within 72 hours. Similarly, the meeting unanimously endorsed Fiscal Procedures and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Ordinance-2080 BS. Likewise, Legislative Management Committee President Jayanti Devi Rai presented report of the Committee on Sahid Dasaratha Chand Health Science University-Bill-2080 BS. Meanwhile, the NA meeting passed the condolence motion on the demise of former minister and constituent assembly member Keshav Kumar Budhathoki. The condolence motion was presented by the NA Chairperson which the meeting endorsed unanimously. Parliamentarians observed a minute of silence and prayed for the eternal peace of departed Budhathoki. Budhathoki passed away on February 5 while undergoing treatment. He was 80. NA is convening again on February 11 at 1:01 PM Source: National News Agency Nepal