Today's meeting of the National Assembly (NA) has been postponed due to obstruction by the CPN (UML).

The upper house of the Federal Parliament will meet next at 1:1 pm on August 7.

Soon after the beginning of today's meeting, CPN (UML) lawmaker Bhairab Sundar Shrestha protested, demanding formation of a high-level probe committee to investigate in recent gold smuggling scam.

He said, "Investigation should be carried out in recent gold scam and its truth should be found out."

Shrestha warned of not allowing the Parliament to run until the accused are brought to book by carrying out investigation, urging the government to bring out the fact and truth behind the scam.

The issue of smuggling of around 100 kg of gold to Nepal on July 19 should not be taken lightly, he added.

On the occasion, NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said serious attention of the NA has been drawn on the recent gold scam and urged time and again to resolve the issue through discussion.

Chair Timilsina requested the UML lawmakers not to obstruct the House, but to put forth their views in the zero hour and special hour as arrangement of zero hour and special hour has been made to put their views before the people.

Chair Timilsina postponed today's meeting after UML continued its protest despite his repeated request.

Source: National News Agency Nepal