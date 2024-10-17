NAC pays back Rs 6.32 billion loan



Kathmandu: The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has so far paid back Rs 6 billion 328 million 597 thousand of the loan it had taken for purchasing aircraft for international flights.

The national flag-carrier had taken loan from the Employees Provident Fund and Citizens Investment Trust for the two narrow-body and two wide-body aircraft that it purchased, NAC said in a press release.

NAC spokesperson Ramesh Poudel said the airlines on October 16 paid Rs 530 million 955 thousand 281 that included the full installment for the two narrow-body aircraft for the month of Asoj and the part installment for two wide-body.

The NAC has urged the Fund and the Trust to grant concession on the interest and penalty during the COVID-19 period and to facilitate in the loan payment by increasing the number of installments, as there was adverse impact on the airline’s business during that period.

Source: National News Agency RSS