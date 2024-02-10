Narayani Hospital sees rise in patients’ flow by 23 per cent

The Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital has witnessed significant rise in patients' flow since the hospital launched specialized services. The number of patients visiting the hospital has soared up by 23 percent after the Hospital started offering modern healthcare services, such as MRI, CitiScan, dialysis, endoscopy and echocardiogram (ECO) among others at a reasonable price, according to the Hospital. A total of 110,326 patients were recorded within six months last fiscal year, while during the same period this fiscal year, 135,702 patients visited the Hospital, an increase by 24,276, according to Dr Uday Narayan Singh, Information Officer at the Narayani Hospital. Dr Singh viewed that the increasing number of patients visiting the Hospital could be attributed to the growing trust of people in doctors and hospital services. The Hospital also attracts patients from bordering Indian cities, Dr Singh added. The services provided here are 40 per cent cheaper than other hospitals in the locality. Source: Nati onal News Agency RSS