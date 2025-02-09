National Bowlers Shine in Taskin’s BPL



Dhaka: Amid the run-fest, the national bowlers who are in the Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy-bound squad shone impeccably, led by fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. The lanky fast bowler continued to surpass him in all aspects and this BPL is no exception. Playing for Durbar Rajshahi, he broke the record for most wickets in a single BPL edition, claiming 25 wickets in 12 matches at an astonishing average of 12.04. He indeed went past Shakib Al Hasan’s 23 wickets, which was the previous highest in a single BPL.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Taskin’s best figures of 7-19 is not only the best in BPL history but also placed him among the top three bowling performances in recognized T20 cricket. If Rajshahi could make it playoffs, Taskin would have got the opportunity to increase his tally.





Tanzim Hasan Sakib kept his consistency and ranked seventh in the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.18. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was 10th amongst the bowlers, with 13 wickets in 12 matches, including a match-winning 3-16 in the Eliminator.





Pacer Mustafizur Rahman took 13 wickets in 12 matches. His economy rate of 7.35 was also good, considering the placid nature for wicket but his lack of ability to deliver match-winning spells contributed to Dhaka Capitals’ early exit. Young fast bowler Nahid Rana finished with 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.13 but he showed his capability to unsettle the batters with raw pace even in benign pitch.





Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took seven wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 8.42. He played a match-winning cameo of 18 off 6 balls in the final, featuring two sixes, that sealed the deal for Barishal in the final.





Last time when the Champions Trophy was held in 2017 in England, Bangladesh moved to the semifinal. This was their best result in ICC tournament till date. Bangladesh which are drawn in Group A along with India, Pakistan and New Zealand may leave the country on February 13. They will begin the tournament by taking on India in Dubai on February 20. Thereafter the Tigers will face off New Zealand and hosts Pakistan on February 24 and 27. Both of the matches will be held in Rawalpindi.

