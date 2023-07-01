Key Issues

The first ever meeting of the National Coordination Council has started under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' here today.

The Council chaired by the Prime Minister includes the Minister of Finance, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Federal Affairs and General Administration, and Minister for Home Affairs, the Chief Ministers of the Provincial Governments and the Leader of the main opposition party in the House of Representatives or a member of the Federal Parliament appointed by her/him. Seven members representing the head of the municipality, rural municipality or district coordination committee representing the seven provinces are also members of the Council.

The Council came into being with the introduction of the Federation, Province and Local Level Coordination and Inter-relations Act, 2077 BS. It is authorized to work for functional coordination between the three levels of government. It also has the power to from making laws and policies on the implementation of the concurrent rights of the federal, province and local levels.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal