National Fine Arts Exhibition-2082 to Showcase Over 600 Artworks



Kathmandu: Nepal Academy of Fine Arts is set to organize the National Fine Arts Exhibition-2082 starting May 29, coinciding with Republic Day. The event will run for 15 days and feature a diverse range of Nepali artistic expressions, including painting, sculpture, folk art, handicrafts, and architecture.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the exhibition will display 606 artworks by 571 artists. These include pieces selected through the ‘Regional Fine Arts Exhibition-2081’, which revolved around the theme ‘Social Transformation: Campaign of Fine Arts’. The exhibition aims to highlight both the provincial talents and new participants.





Academy Chancellor Naradamani Hartamchali announced that the ‘Araniko Lalitkala Rastriya Pragya Samman’ will be awarded to senior artists Dr. Seema Sharma Shah and Mangal Lama. This honor includes a cash award of Rs 150,000 and a certificate for each recipient. Additionally, various other awards will be presented, such as the National Fine Arts Writing Award to Saroj Bajracharya and the National Fine Arts Journalism Award to Shiva Tamang and Hemanta Gautam. The Fine Arts Writing Award comes with a cash prize of Rs 60,000, while the Journalism Award offers Rs 30,000 to each winner.





The Fine Arts Promotion Award will recognize the contributions of Nepal Handicrafts Federation and Pratima Pandey. Moreover, Ninnam Dangol will receive the Best National Fine Arts Award for Traditional Painting, which includes a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and a citation. The Academy has also announced several other individual and group awards across different genres to encourage and celebrate artistic achievements.

