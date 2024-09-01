National Sports Council to relocate BFF Technical Centre from Cox’s Bazar reserved forest



With the special initiative of Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the Adviser for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the National Sports Council has proposed constructing the football federation’s technical centre on 19.1 acres of abandoned land in Dhalirchara, Ramu, instead of 20 acres of reserved forest land in Cox’s Bazar.

On September 1, the National Sports Council sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar and the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to take necessary steps in this regard, a ministry press release said.

Earlier, the Environment Adviser wrote to the Youth and Sports Adviser requesting to find an alternative site for the BFF Technical Centre.

The Youth and Sports Adviser promptly issued instructions to the relevant authorities to take necessary actions.

The proposed site, a 4,710.64-acre reserved forest in Ramu, has undergone various plantation and social forestry initiatives. Constructing the BFF Technical Centre at this location would destroy the habitat of Asian wild elephants,

forest resources, wildlife, and biodiversity, causing severe environmental damage.

In light of this, Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan submitted a summary to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus requesting the cancellation of the order of the construction of the BFF Technical Centre, funded by FIFA, on 20 acres of reserved forest in Khuniapalong Mouza.

The proposal to build the BFF Technical Centre in the reserved forest of Ramu had sparked protests from environmentalists, wildlife conservationists, and the general public.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha