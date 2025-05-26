Native Lulu Cows of Mustang Face Extinction Threat



Mustang: The native breed of dwarf lulu cows, traditionally reared by farmers in the Himalayan districts of Mustang, Manang, and Dolpa, is currently facing a critical threat of extinction. These small-sized cows, native to the highlands and essential to the local ecosystem, have seen a significant decline in their population.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Lalmani Aryal, Head of the Veterinary Hospital and Animal Service Expert Center, reported that the number of lulu cows has decreased from over 10,000 a decade ago to just 6,000 in Mustang. Despite being reared across five municipalities, the breed is declining as local farmers show little interest in conservation efforts. The low milk yield and alternative income opportunities have led many to overlook the importance of preserving this native breed.

Dr. Aryal noted that lulu cows are often kept for their role in providing fertilizer for crops, but their minimal milk production has resulted in a lack of conservation efforts. Aitalal Thakali,

Head of the Livestock Branch of the Dhorpajhong Rural Municipality, highlighted the farmers’ growing neglect of lulu rearing, emphasizing the serious concern this poses for the species’ future.

Thakali mentioned that the rural municipality has introduced policies to encourage conservation efforts, but the increasing road networks and technological advances have led farmers to abandon lulu cow rearing. Ajit Thakali, a farmer from Gharpajhong, observed that many households that once kept 10-12 lulu cows now have none, as agriculture and tourism have shifted the focus away from traditional practices.

The challenges to conserving lulu cows are exacerbated by threats from predators such as dogs and snow leopards, along with climate change impacts like rising temperatures and water scarcity in high pastures. These factors have forced the cows to forage for food in unusual places, like streets, further endangering their survival.

The cultural significance of lulu cows in the Himalayan tradition is at risk, with l

ocal biodiversity and cultural heritage facing increasing threats. Conservation efforts are needed to protect this unique breed from disappearing entirely.