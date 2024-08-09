NC congratulates Bangladesh’s interim govt chief Yunus; wishes to see democratic, peaceful Bangladesh



Nepali Congress (NC) has congratulated newly-appointed head of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus and extended best wishes for his successful tenure.

The NC expects the interim government to announce the new election date in consultation with all political parties, civil society and agitating sides.

Similarly, NC believes that it will be successful in creating a peaceful environment by maintaining religious tolerance and social harmony while protecting the rights of religious minorities as the incidents of attacks on religious minorities, especially Hindu and Buddhist communities, during the protests are worrisome.

A meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Nepali Congress (NC) today said it has been closely monitoring the recent political developments in Bangladesh, a friendly country with close diplomatic relations, over the past few weeks.

“The NC has always been in favour of a democratic and peaceful Bangladesh and has high regard for the democratic and human rights

of its citizens. Therefore, the NC believes that the political transition will end with the democratic and constitutional process being carried out immediately as per the wishes and aspirations of the democratic and peace-loving Bangladeshi people,” NC said in its statement.

In today’s meeting chaired by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba at its central office in Sanepa, the central members continued to air their opinion on different 11 proposals.

Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and other central members had put their remarks on the agenda of the meeting.

According to NC chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, next meeting will be held at the party’s central office at 11:00 am on August 11 (Sunday). —

Source: National News Agency RSS