NC Parliamentary Party Meeting Focuses on Budget and Governance


Kathmandu: The parliamentary party (PP) meeting of the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) held today discussed the issues of formulation and allocation of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. The meeting presided over by NC President and PP leader Sher Bahadur Deuba focused on the annual budget and additional governance matters, as stated by Chief Whip of PP Shyam Kumar Ghimire.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the lawmakers expressed their opinions, emphasizing the need for a balanced budget with equitable allocation for sectoral development. Chief Whip Ghimire reported these discussions following the meeting.



When queried about the potential alliance with the CPN (Maoist Centre), Ghimire clarified that there were no plans or agendas to form such an alliance. He further stated that the NC is not considering any changes in government leadership.



Ghimire also mentioned that the appointment of the central bank’s governor would occur in the coming days. Additionally, issues concerning MPs Maya Rai and Mohan Bahadur Basnet were brought up during the meeting.

