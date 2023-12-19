NC President Deuba for further strengthening party with ideals and principles

Gandaki: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called for further strengthening the party by institutionalizing the party's ideals and principles. Inaugurating the NC's Gandaki Province conference in Pokhara on Tuesday, party President Deuba instructed party leaders and cadres to deliver in ways of making the party the biggest one. Stating that Nepal is a country of indigenous communities, tribal communities and Dalits, Deuba, also former Prime Minister, viewed that everyone should be united and taken forward. "None of the parties have a two-thirds majority. There is, thus, obligation to forge alliance with one another to form a government. This is also a need." According to him, the emergence of other political parties which subscribed the ideals and principles followed by the NC also signified party's victory in a way or other. Similarly, NC Vice-President and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung pointed out the need to take forward the party by acknowledgin g the sentiments of the cadres. Likewise, party General-Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa saw plenty of opportunities for the NC to deliver and demonstrate. He viewed that the party should work in ways of removing frustration of the people. He also underlined that the party should be run in compliance with the party statute. Another General-Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that since the NC had overcome many crises, it could easily resolve the existing problems. He suggested the party leaders and cadres to be concerned about the country than the election all the time. Senior leader Dr Shekhar Koirala called for positive attitude and active role of all party leaders and cadres to unify the party. Various leaders expressed their views the programme chaired by Gandaki district President Sukraraj Sharma. Source: National News Agency Nepal