NC to set criteria for ministers’ selection



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) Central Work Performance Committee has decided to set criteria for the selection of ministers to be sent to the new government.

A meeting of the committee chaired by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba decided to set criteria for the selection of ministers, party spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat informed.

He shared that criteria for selection of the ministers would be determined on the basis of geographical, provincial and inclusive balance, qualification and contributions.

NC is doing groundwork on allocation of the ministerial responsibility. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister along with the ministers.

The meeting has also formally decided to join the next government, spokesperson Mahat said.

Likewise, the meeting also demanded the government intensify search for those missing in the tragic bus accident in Chitwan on Friday morning.

President Ramchandra Paudel has called for presenting claim as the prime minister by Sunday eveni

ng in accordance with Article 76 (2) of the Constitution after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ failed to secure vote of confidence in the meeting of the House of Representatives on Friday.

CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has staked his claim for the Prime Minister with support from the NC on Friday itself.

Source: National News Agency RSS