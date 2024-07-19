NC-UML together to cope with crisis: Info Minister Gurung



Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, reminded that Nepali Congress and CPN UML had always come together when the country and system faced crisis.

During a felicitation programme at his ministry in Singha Durbar on Thursday, Minister Gurung said whether it was to jettison panchayat system in 2046BS or the monarchy in 2062/63BS, and to usher in republic constitution in 2072BS, the NC and UML stood together.

He argued that as the country is facing problems now, they are together again. “The country warranted togetherness of the big political parties, so were at this stage,” Gurung explained.

The Minister further viewed the unity is also for restoring economy that that suffered slowdown. Development and prosperity are much awaited, for which NC-UML partnership is unavoidable.

He, however, said all parties must be together to change constitution. “National problems should be resolved with consensus of opposition, the CPN (Maoist Centre) as well,” Gurung underlined.

The

Minister also said there was no point in expecting much because the previous government had already brought the budget. The government needs to make utmost efforts to bring to right track the derailed economy.

According to Minister Gurung, all sides’ efforts are imperative to enforce the national ambition of ‘Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali’.

Keeping intact the present coalition is equally focused for giving political stability. It is not opportunistic coalition, Gurung added.

The Minister was congratulated by the UML leaders and cadres from Lamjung district during felicitation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal